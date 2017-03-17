LG’s G6 hits US shelves

LG Electronics has embarked on global sales of its strategic G6 smartphone as the company opened presales of the latest model in the world’s biggest mobile market Friday.According to the company, it has begun taking preorders for the flagship G6 smartphone via five American mobile carriers by rolling out various promotion events. The official launch is set for April 7.No. 1 US telecom service provider AT&T offers a G6 buyer another free G6 smartphone if the buyer subscribes to a new AT&T account after 30 months. It also gives a discount for the newest LG Watch Sports.Since the US market is the world’s biggest for such premium smartphones, sales in the market would be significant in LG’s determined strategy to seek a turnaround in its mobile communications division that has seen heavy losses.“We are carefully watching over the market reaction,” said a spokeswoman at LG Electronics.On the same day, Samsung Electronics started presales of the Galaxy Tab S3 in the US through its official homepage, Best Buy and Amazon, ahead of its official launch on March 24.The Galaxy Tab S3 is a 9.7-inch Android-powered tablet PC equipped with Samsung’s flagship Super AMOLED display.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)