[Travel Bits] Festivals in Korea this week

The Yangpyeong Strawberry Festival is being held through the end of May. Visitors can pick their own strawberries at the strawberry farms and participate in a variety of activities and programs in the village. Reservations are required.Exclusive events for bloggers are on offer at blog.naver.com/yp_nadri. Up to 50 groups can participate.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.Visit www.yp21.net for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese and Mandarin.The Muchangpo Mystic Sea Road Jjukkumi and Dodari Festival is being held from March 18 to April 9 at the Mucheonpo Port area. During the festival season, there will also be an abundance of freshly caught seasonal seafood such as jjukkumi (baby octopus), gaebul (fat innkeeper worm) and shellfish.Programs include catching bajirak (baby clam), jjukkumi, mystic sea road experience and a tourist singing contest.Opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the admission fees vary by program. There is no age limit.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The Seoul Land Character Flower Festival is a spring festival featuring popular children’s characters. The festival is held at Seoul Land theme park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.The festival transforms the amusement park into a colorful garden with flowers of all types. The highlight of the festival is the jungle-themed night parade.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, and information for the admission fees are available on the official website (www.seoulland.co.kr). Visit the website for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Mandarin, or call the travel hotline at 1330 for services in those languages.Gurye Sansuyu Festival is an annual spring flower festival that takes place in the Jirisan hot springs area in Sandong-myeon, South Jeolla Province.Major programs include making dogwood fruit liquor and dogwood fruit makgeolli tasting, while other programs include traditional music and dance performances and fireworks displays.The festival kicks off March 18 and continues until March 26.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. The homepage is sansuyu.gurye.go.kr.The Seocheon Camellia Octopus Festival will be held in Maryang-ri, Seocheon-gun, South Chungcheong Province from March 18 to April 2.Visitors can enjoy the sight of blooming camellia flowers and fresh caught baby octopus from the West Sea. Various events will be held such as baby octopus fishing, a photo exhibition, local agricultural product sales and music performances.The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. The festival’s homepage -- seocheon.go.kr -- is provided in Korean, English, Mandarin, Japanese, Vietnamese and Khmer.