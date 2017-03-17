Park's dogs sent to agencies for breed preservation

The presidential office has been sending former President Park Geun-hye's pet dogs to organizations that will preserve their breed after they were left behind by the ousted leader, officials said Friday.



Park raised two dogs of the native Korean Jindo breed during her term. She received them as gifts from a neighbor in February 2013 when she left her private home in southern Seoul to move into the presidential office upon election.





This image shows former President Park Geun-hye with two of her Jindo dogs. (Yonhap)

The dogs, named "Saerom (new)" and "Heemang (hope)," gave birth twice to a litter of puppies inside the presidential compound Cheong Wa Dae, but the first litter were sent for adoption. Seven more puppies were born early this year as Park awaited the Constitutional Court's final ruling on her impeachment by parliament over a corruption scandal. The court removed her from office last week."Former President Park made a special request as she returned to her private home on Sunday that the dogs be sent to a place where their Jindo breed can be preserved," an official of the presidential security service said.The two parent dogs and two puppies have already been sent to such an organization, while the other five puppies will also be sent to two similar agencies soon.Jindo dogs are known for their intelligence, bravery and fierce loyalty. (Yonhap)