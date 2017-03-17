Democratic Party slams constitutional referendum proposal as ploy

The Democratic Party on Friday expressed discontent with three other parties' push for a referendum on constitutional revision on the sidelines of the presidential polls on May 9.



"Our party will seek a well-prepared revision of the Constitution centered on the people by June next year," Rep. Choo Mi-ae, the head of the former main opposition party said, dismissing the referendum proposal as a political ploy.





Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)

Earlier this week, the Liberty Korea Party, the People's Party, and the Bareun Party agreed to push to hold a referendum on the potential revision of the Constitution in tandem with the presidential election.Choo said the agreement excluded the Democratic Party as well as the people, claiming the three parties are only seeking to take advantage of the revision for their own political interests.The majority party is reluctant to join the move, apparently believing that a referendum will divert public attention from the corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and her friend. The party has already been enjoying favorable public support on the back of the conservative bloc's crisis.Supporters of the revision, on the other hand, say that the new constitution should be focused on enhancing power sharing among the three branches of government, arguing that the concentration of power with the president may have given birth to the ongoing political scandal.A constitutional motion can be tabled with the consent of more than 150 lawmakers, and passed by the approval of two-thirds, or 200, of the 300-seat parliament. The three parties, except the Democratic Party, currently hold 165 seats, casting a cloud over the fate of a referendum bill. (Yonhap)