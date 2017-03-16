Hwang calls on police to contribute to healing social divisions

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Thursday called on newly commissioned police officers to contribute to addressing social conflicts at a time the nation is sharply divided over the recent ouster of Park Geun-hye as president.



During a commissioning ceremony at Korean National Police University, Hwang stressed that now is the time to "respect each other and hold hands together for the sake of reconciliation and cooperation."





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a commissioning ceremony at Korean National Police University in Asan, some 100 kilometers south of Seoul on March 16, 2017. (Yonhap)

"Conflict among citizens has deepened due to a series of incidents over the past (months)," Hwang said, referring to violent protests and political disputes sparked by the Constitutional Court's decision last week to dismiss Park over a corruption scandal."Police have to contribute to preventing confusion and disorder, and healing social conflicts by enforcing the law in a fairer and stricter manner," Hwang added at the ceremony in Asan, some 100 kilometers south of Seoul.Park's ouster has left the nation sharply divided. Liberals have welcomed her dismissal and called on her to face a prosecutorial probe, while her conservative supporters have called the ruling politically biased and demanded it be reversed.During his speech, Hwang also instructed police to make constant efforts to prevent crimes targeting ordinary citizens and prepare against possible terrorist attacks by a provocative North Korea.He, in addition, called for efforts to help the government administer the presidential election, slated for May 9, fairly and transparently. (Yonhap)