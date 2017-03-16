Prosecutors rule out raid on Cheong Wa Dae, Park's home

Prosecutors investigating allegations of corruption involving former President Park Geun-hye and her friend said Thursday that they have no plans to raid the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae or Park's home.



A senior prosecutor told reporters that a raid on Cheong Wa Dae or Park's residence is meaningless at this point, indicating that prosecutors may have secured sufficient evidence to back allegations of Park's bribery and other suspected charges through months-long investigations, including the one led by a special counsel team.



Park, who was ousted from the presidency Friday, has been summoned to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors'



Office Tuesday to be grilled over multiple corruption allegations.



State prosecutors, as well as an independent counsel team that looked into the influence-peddling scandal centered on Park, attempted to raid Cheong Wa Dae, but the presidential office denied them entry, citing security concerns.



"A search and seizure is for gathering evidence at the early stage of an investigation," the prosecutor told reporters, asking not to be named. "With the investigation set to reach its peak now, a raid for the sake of a raid seems meaningless." Park allegedly colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil in extorting money from local conglomerates.



"I am doubtful if it is right (to raid the presidential office or her house) when we have already sent a summons to her and are preparing for an interrogation," he added.



On the same day, prosecutors questioned three former and incumbent executives of SK Group in connection with the ongoing probe over bribery allegations.



Prosecutors are looking into whether the nation's third-largest conglomerate donated a total of 11.1 billion won ($9.82 million) to two dubious foundations, allegedly controlled by Choi, in return for business favors. (Yonhap)