Employers to face tougher punishments for failing to pay wages

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office said Thursday that it will toughen punishments for employers accused of intentionally delaying or refusing wage payments to employees, seeking in particular to protect the welfare of the nation's growing number of part-timers.



As part of such efforts to protect the underprivileged, the SPO said it will implement a three-strikes system against immoral employers with records of repeated failures to pay wages.



Under the new system, all employers who are caught failing to pay wages three times over a period of five years or repeat the same wage-related crimes during a probationary period will be referred to a formal trial, instead of being subjected to a summary indictment.



Notably, those who hold over 100 million won ($88,400) in overdue wages or intentionally hide their personal assets to avoid payments will be taken into custody ahead of their trials, SPO officials said.



"All employers will be led to realize that they will stand before the court if employee wages are not paid for a third time.



The authorities will also try to expand opportunities for employees to be compensated for their overdue wages in the process of a trial," said an official. (Yonhap)