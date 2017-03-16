JYJ's Park cleared of sex assault charges: agency

Park Yu-chun, member of K-pop boy band JYJ, has been cleared of all four sexual assault allegations that have dogged him since last year, his agency said Thursday.



C-JeS Entertainment, Park's agency, said that "the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office notified (Park) of such investigation results," and added, "the string of cases involving Park Yu-chun since last June have been closed."





(Yonhap)

Park, a member of the famous K-pop boy band JYJ, was embroiled in a scandal as four different women, all working at local bars, lodged complaints against him in June, claiming he raped them.The star counter charged two of the women. One woman, identified by her surname Lee, was sentenced to two years in prison for falsely accusing Park and for extortion. Another was also indicted.Two other cases have been closed after the involved women's whereabouts became unknown, according to the agency.Park's management agency, meanwhile, apologized for the scandal and also thanked fans for their continued support."We thank our domestic and overseas fans who have supported (Park) until the end of the investigation. Park Yu-chun will consider this an opportunity to reflect on his public life," it said.The 31-year-old Park is currently working at Gangnam-gu Office in southern Seoul to substitute for his mandatory military service of about two years. (Yonhap)