LG Hausys recognized for technological innovation of roof rack

The roof rack is a tool consisting of two long sticks for the fixation of baggage on vehicle roofs. It is made of continuous fiber thermoplastic, known as CFT, proprietarily developed by LG Hausys. The latest roof rack is about 30 percent lighter than existing products made of aluminum.
It was co-developed by the LG unit and South Korea’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor.
|(LG Hausys)
The JEC World that kicked off Tuesday is a three-day exhibition for cutting-edge materials and parts, attended by around 1,200 related businesses.
LG Hausys plans to mass produce the product next year to supply it to local automakers.
The home interior material provider is expanding its material business to vehicles with an aim to develop light materials for automobiles. The company acquired a 50.1 percent stake in Slovakian carbon fiber maker c2i as part of the business expansion.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)