SRT to celebrate 100th day of launch

Various events will take place in Suseo, Dongtan and Jije stations including instant lotteries, the sharing of customer celebration messages and the handing out of rice cakes.
|A promotional poster to mark SRT’s 100th day since the opening of Supreme Railways (Supreme Railways)
The SRT began operation on Dec. 9 last year as a high speed railway that connects the southeast metropolitan area to the other parts of the country.
Its daily average number of passengers has reached 46,863 so far and the accumulated number of passengers on the Gyeongbu line and the Honam line are close to 3.5 million and 1 million, respectively.
Its total transportation revenue has also exceeded 100 billion won ($88 million). Furthermore, it has achieved 99.89 percent of punctuality during the first 2 1/2 months of this year.
“We will pioneer innovative customer-centered services not to benefit our customers only, but to increase the competitiveness of the railway industry as well,” said SR CEO Lee Seung-ho.
By Ji-Min Yim (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)