[Photo News] KPBMA seeks growth of Korea's biopharma sector

CALLS FOR BIOPHARMA GROWTH -- Won Hee-mok, the newly appointed chairman of the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association, called on the South Korean government to expand its investments and tax benefits to local biopharmaceutical companies during a press conference held in Seoul, Thursday. Won also pledged to make efforts to dispel all forms of bribery involved in the country’s pharmaceutical marketing and sales activities, among other plans. (KPBMA)