Kwon Chung-won appointed Herald Corp. CEO, publisher

Herald Corp. has appointed Kwon Chung-won, former managing editor of The Herald Business, as its chief executive officer and publisher.Kwon, 57, succeeds Lee Young-man, who has been named an adviser to the company.Kwon will helm Herald Corp., which publishes The Korea Herald and The Herald Business.The new CEO started his journalism career in 1989 at The Herald Business, where he served various editorial and executive posts. His positions at the business daily included business desk editor, editorial writer and managing editor.Kwon had worked as director of Herald’s strategic business division and as CEO of Herald Donga TV, a cable TV unit. In October last year, he was appointed CEO of Organica Kitchen, a supplier of premium fresh food and also a unit of Herald Corp.Kwon, who studied economics at Sungkyunkwan University, will be formally confirmed at a general shareholders meeting scheduled for March 31.