Starbucks Korea’s sales surpasses W1tr

Sales at the local branch of the Seattle-based coffee giant increased nearly 30 percent last year compared to 773 billion won in 2015. It also recorded an operating profit of 85.4 billion won last year, an 81.2 percent increase from the previous year, it said.
|Starbucks Coffee logo (Yonhap)
Starbucks made its market entry here in 1999 and the gap between Starbucks and other local brands has been widening. Sales at Starbucks’ rivals, such as Twosome Place by CJ, Angelinus by Lotte and Coffee Bean, have been hovering at around 100-200 billion won, according to reports.
Starbucks opened its 1,000th store here last year.
Targeting 20-something and 30-something women, the largest group of coffee consumers, Starbucks has continuously developed new products with an aim to maintain its appeal.
Starbucks Korea offers some coffee and food items sold only in Korea, a company official said. The development of products that satisfy local customers has been key to its success, he added.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)