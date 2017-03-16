Korea, Japan to discuss cooperation on nuclear power

South Korea and Japan will hold a meeting in Seoul to discuss cooperation for the safe use of nuclear power, the foreign ministry said Thursday.



The meeting will be held later in the day between Ham Sang-wook, director-general for nonproliferation and nuclear affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, and his Japanese counterpart Kazutoshi Aikawa, according to the ministry.



They will discuss their own nuclear power-related policies and measures aimed at increasing cooperation in the global stage including the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



There have been no regular meeting between the neighbors on nuclear power. This marks the first of its kind aimed at having regular discussions in the field.



Before the gathering, the two countries will also hold a separate meeting to discuss nuclear nonproliferation and cooperation against threats from chemical and biological weapons, the ministry said. (Yonhap)