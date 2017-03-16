[K-Talk] T-ara to release last album in May

T-ara (MBK Entertainment)

K-pop group T-ara is set to release a new album, to be the group’s last album with all the members before their individual contracts expire.The group’s agency MBK Entertainment released a statement saying that the upcoming album -- slated for a May 17 release -- will be the last in its “complete form.”“Concerts and other activities as a group will cease as of late June. The members will discuss their future plans with the agency afterwards,” MBK Entertainment said.The six-member group is one of the longest-running K-pop groups in Korea, having debuted in July 2009 with the EP “Lies.” It followed up with its first studio album “Absolute First Album,” which spawned several hits, including “Bo Peep Bo Peep” and “You Drive Me Crazy.”T-ara hit the jackpot in 2011 with megahit “Roly-Poly,” which became the Gaon chart’s best-selling single of the year.But the group’s popularity took a hit the following year due to controversy over an allegation that the group’s Ryu Hwa-young, now also an actress, was bullied.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)