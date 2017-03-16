Presidential chief of staff meets staffers to urge unity

The presidential chief of staff met with hundreds of staffers Thursday to urge unity and dedication during the remainder of their term cut short by the ouster of President Park Geun-hye, a spokesperson said.



Han Kwang-ok called more than 400 staffers of his office to a meeting at the presidential palace Cheong Wa Dae after the Constitutional Court dismissed Park over a corruption scandal on Friday.





Presidential spokesperson Han Kwang-ok (Yonhap)

"I feel terrible that we have met the unprecedented and unfortunate event of a president's vacancy in the process of trying to resolve the difficult political situation," a presidential spokesperson quoted him as saying in a press release."I ask you to squarely face the reality surrounding the continued economic and security crises and renew your resolute determination to serve the nation and the people unwaveringly during the time we have left."An early presidential election will be held on May 9 to pick Park's successor. Had she not been ousted, her term would have ended in February next year.Han stressed the importance of faithfully assisting Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn to prevent gaps in the running of state affairs, according to the spokesperson.The chief of staff and other senior presidential aides tendered their resignations earlier this week to take responsibility for Park's ouster. Hwang turned them down, citing the urgency of stably managing the government. (Yonhap)