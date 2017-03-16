Consent from China, Russia vital to deploying THAAD system: Democratic Party

The floor leader of the Democratic Party said Thursday South Korea should delay the deployment of an advanced US missile defense system in the country until it wins consent from Beijing and Moscow.



Rep. Woo Sang-ho also said Seoul should let the new government decide on the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and ensure that the issue does not damage South Korea's relationship with neighboring countries.





Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the floor leader of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)

"I am not opposed to the deployment fundamentally, but saying that we must be cautious as the issue is very contentious," Woo said in the interview with MBC Radio."China is carrying out excessive economic retaliations. We urge Beijing to end such retaliations, which may deteriorate the Seoul-Beijing relationship," Woo added.China has been protesting Seoul and Washington's decision to deploy the THAAD system, rolling out economic retaliations such as banning tour agencies from selling trips to South Korea. (Yonhap)