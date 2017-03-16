Samsung's Dacor unveils new line-up of luxury kitchen products

JYJ's Park cleared of sex assault charges: agency

Published : 2017-03-16 10:22
Updated : 2017-03-16 10:22

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its US luxury appliances brand Dacor unveiled a new line-up of premium kitchen products, marking the first products since Samsung acquired the US brand.

Samsung acquired Dacor last August to expand its share of the US high-end home appliances market. After the acquisition, Samsung kept Dacor's brand name. 


"Samsung and Dacor have partnered to do something that is virtually unheard of in the industry ? design, create, and execute a simultaneous launch of a full suite of luxury appliances," Samsung said in a statement.

The new kitchen products, called "The Modernist Collection," encompass the entire kitchen appliance set including column refrigeration, ranges, ovens, cook-tops and other products, Samsung said.

Samsung and Dacor held a launch ceremony in New York for the new products.

Yoon Boo-keun, head of Samsung's consumer electronics division, said the new products were the first result that showcased a synergy effect between Samsung and Dacor.

Samsung and Dacor will continue to blend high-end technology with premium features to create a suite of kitchen appliances, Yoon said. (Yonhap)

