Pro-Park protester formally arrested for attacking reporters during rally

Police said Thursday they have formally arrested a protester who attacked two journalists during a violent street rally last week against the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss Park Geun-hye as president.



The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant on Wednesday night to detain the 55-year-old man, identified only by his last name Lee, on charges of striking the reporters with a ladder during the rally Friday, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.





Protesters clash with police near the Constitutional Court in Seoul on March 10, 2017, as the supporters of Park Geun-hye try to march toward the court in protest of its decision to dismiss her as president. (Yonhap)

The reporters from Yonhap News Agency and KBS were on duty, just after the court upheld the impeachment of Park over a massive corruption scandal.Lee was caught Monday at a tent illegally set up by the rally organizers near Seoul City Hall and was taken into emergency custody, police said."I was upset about the court's decision," he was quoted by the police as saying.Police said they will investigate the incident further and see if there were other victims. (Yonhap)