Kim Jae-joong's 2nd studio album named favorite K-pop album in China for 2016

South Korean singer Kim Jae-joong's second full-length album has been chosen as the most popular K-pop album in China for 2016, his management said Wednesday.



Kim's "NO. X" topped the ranking recently announced by the major Chinese video streaming platform Youku, C-JeS Entertainment said. The ranking was based on album reviews and grades posted on the popular media review sites in China.





Kim Jae-joong, a member of K-pop boy band JYJ, performs during a concert in Seoul on Jan. 22, 2017. (Yonhap)

Released in February last year, "NO. X" topped iTunes charts of 39 countries around the world upon its release."Kim is the only solo artist among the singers ranked in the top 10 posts, which proves his unchanging popularity in China," the agency said.He is scheduled to perform in Thailand on March 18 and Macao on March 25 as part of his solo Asian concert tour that began in Hong Kong on Saturday.The JYJ member was discharged from the Army in January after two years of mandatory military service as a South Korean citizen. (Yonhap)