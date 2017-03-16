Top S. Korean, US security officials agree to respond sternly to additional NK provocations

Top security officials of South Korea and the United States agreed Wednesday to respond sternly to any additional provocations by North Korea and work closely together with China to increase pressure on Pyongyang, officials said.



South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Kwan-jin reached the agreement when he met with US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster at the White House, sharing the view that additional North Korean provocations could come at any time, Kim's office said in a statement.



Kim Kwan-jin, chief of South Korea's National Security Office (Yonhap)

Sharing the view that the North's nuclear and missile threats are the No. 1 security issue for both countries, they also agreed to further deepen cooperation to stop the North's nuclear program under the principle that nuclear weapons are unacceptable, it said.It was the first time the two top officials have met since McMaster took office last month.Further details were not available, including whether they discussed the ongoing deployment of the US THAAD missile defense battery in South Korea.Upon arrival in Washington earlier Wednesday, Kim told reporters that South Korea will work closely with the US to cope with Chinese protests against the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense deployment.China railed strongly against THAAD's deployment, claiming that the system, especially its powerful radar, could be used to spy on the country and undermine its nuclear deterrent, despite repeated assurances from Washington that the battery is designed only to defend against North Korean threats.Last week, the US brought the first elements of the battery into the South. (Yonhap)