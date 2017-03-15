[Graphic News] Singapore tops Tokyo as Asia's best city to live in

Singapore tops the ranks in Asia as the city with the best quality of living, well ahead of Tokyo and Hong Kong because of its efficient infrastructure.The city-state gained one spot from last year and came in at No. 25 on a global ranking of 231 cities by consulting firm, Mercer.In Asia, Tokyo was at 47 and Seoul at 76, with both declining slightly in the index.Singapore was top of the list on quality of city infrastructure, which includes supply of electricity, drinking water and phone services. Mercer also assesses public transportation, traffic congestion and the availability of international flights in this category.Austria’s Vienna was ranked first for the eighth year in a row, while Baghdad is again considered the worst place to live.