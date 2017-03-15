Sri Lankan wins LG award for saving life

Katabilla Ketiye Ge-Dara Nimal Siri, 39, jumped into the burning house in Gunui, North Gyeongsang Province, on Feb. 10, after hearing that a woman in the village where he was working was trapped by a fire and could not escape.
Though he saved her life, he was hospitalized for burns on his face and lung damage.
|Katabilla Ketiye Ge-Dara Nimal Siri (LG Foundation)
In recognition of his act, the foundation has offered 30 million won ($26,200) to him. He is the first foreign recipient of the award, the foundation said.
“He could have lost his life in a foreign land where he has no family, but jumped into the blaze without any hesitation. His courageous action will become an example for neighborly love,” an LG official said.
