LS introduces earthquake-proof power transformer

|Susol, LS’ latest cast resin transformer/LS I&S
The product named Susol is capable of meeting requirements for places with high seismic risk such as California in the US and Azerbaijan rated as zone 4 under the Uniform Building Code, the company said.
The mechanical design of the product has been changed, but its size remains the same so that no additional cost or work for replacement is required, it added.
The demand for earthquake-proof power transformers has been growing along with the number of natural disaster cases being reported around the world. The market for such products has been dominated by global companies such as ABB.
With the debut of Susol, LS plans to first tap into the domestic market, which is also seeing growing demand due to a change of the government’s standards on seismic design. LS also plans to expand its overseas marketing strategy to target regions with high seismic risks including South America and Southeast Asia.
“Susol is the best cast resin transformer that is resistant to earthquakes (more) severe than those that hit Gyeongju (last year),” an official said. “The product is technologically competent enough when compared to other products by global firms, and we expect to make progress by entering both domestic and overseas market.”
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)