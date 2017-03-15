‘Infinite Challenge’ to return after seven-week break

Police asked to protect children near Park's home

Published : 2017-03-15 17:18
MBC’s hit variety show “Infinite Challenge” will resume airing on Saturday, ending its seven-week break.

“Let’s make a new legend from this moment on,” the host of the show Yoo Jae-suk said.

Saturday‘s episode, titled “Match! Hanamana,” will feature the cast members competing in games and challenges suggested by the members themselves. 

From left: Yang Se-hyeong, Kwanghee, Jeong Jun-ha, Yoo Jae-suk, Park Myeong-su and Haha star in MBC‘s variety show “Infinite Challenge.” (MBC)
“Infinite Challenge,” which started airing in 2006, quickly became one of the most popular variety shows in the country, almost never missing the top spot on viewership ratings.

In January, the show announced its first break in its 12 year run -- except during the period of MBC labor union strike in 2012 -- in what was described as an effort to “normalize” the program.

The show’s production team used the break to catch their breath from the hectic schedule and hold meetings with the cast to draw up a blueprint of the program for the year.

As one of the cast members Kwanghee joined the Army on Monday, the production team is also sharing ideas on how to fill the vacancy. 

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

