Host Korea drawn into tough group with Argentina, England, Guinea at U-20 World Cup

Host South Korea has been drawn into a tough group for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup.



South Korea on Wednesday was paired with six-time tournament champions Argentina, European powerhouse England and African side Guinea in Group A at the draw ceremony for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of Seoul. As the host, South Korea had already been seeded at the top of Group A.



South Korea will stage the FIFA U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11 in six cities: Cheonan, Daejeon, Incheon, Jeju, Jeonju and Suwon. The draw divided 24 teams into six groups of four and the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round, along with four third-place teams.



Group B features Germany, Mexico, Venezuela and Vanuatu.



Portugal, two-time tournament winners, will be in Group C, along with Costa Rica, Zambia and Iran.



Uruguay, which won the South American qualification, joins Japan, Italy and South Africa in Group D.



Group E consists of the 2013 U-20 World Cup champions France, New Zealand, Honduras and Vietnam.



The United States, which topped the qualification round in its region, is in Group F and will face Senegal, Saudi Arabia and Ecuador.



South Korea's best U-20 World Cup showing came in 1983 in Mexico, where the country placed fourth behind Brazil, Argentina and Poland. South Korea hasn't reached the semifinals since then. (Yonhap)