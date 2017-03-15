Kumho Tire unveils premium tires with enhanced performance

The Crugen HP71 is a high performance SUV tire designed for stable driving in cities, while Ecsta PS71 is designed to offer a safer ride for muscle cars, the company explained during the unveiling held at a seminar of branch owners in Daejeon.
|Kumho Tire CEO Lee Han-seob (right) poses at the launch event of the Crugen HP71 held on Wednesday. (Kumho Tire)
The company explained the Crugen HP71’s performance on snow and wear resistance were upgraded by 20 percent each compared to previous products by using next generation rubber chemicals.
The tiremaker underlined strengthened safety of the Crugen HP71 on slippery and snowy roads backed by upgraded drainage performance.
For the first time among local tires, a hologram technique was used to create an exclusive and refined texture on the sidewall.
The new tire comes in 28 sizes, from 16 to 20 inches, and has a price range of 200,000 to 300,000 won per tire.
Kumho Tire also unveiled the Ecsta PS71, the newest lineup of a brand run by Kumho Tire that produces ultra high performance tires.
The high performance tire has allowed better vehicle handling by maximizing grip and tire hardness on wet roads, the company said.
Optimal layout of grooves made around the circumference of the tire has also boosted safety when driving at high speeds, it added.
The Ecsta PS71 is scheduled for launch in April. It will be offered in 24 sizes, from 17 to 20 inches.
“On upgraded quality, the new products will offer a more comfortable ride, vehicle handling, better performance on snow and more. It will be positioned as a new premium tire that delivers a stable and quiet drive,” said Cho Man-sik, a senior vice president of RE Product Development at Kumho Tire.
“We will target the domestic and global market, and diversify consumers’ choice with outstanding quality, variety of products and popularity.”
