Korea Exchange holds IR session in Singapore

South Korea's stock market operator made a pitch Wednesday for the country's equity market in Singapore as part of efforts to attract more global investors and firms seeking IPOs.



The annual Korea Capital Market Conference is designed to promote the main KOSPI board and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ, according to the Korea Exchange.



The Korea Exchange holds an IR even in Singapore on March 15, 2017 in this photo provided by the KRX. (Yonhap)

In this year's session, Kim Jae-joon, chief executive officer of the KOSDAQ, briefed more than 150 participants on the strong points of South Korean stocks such as ample liquidity, low listing cost and the high valuation of IT and bio-related shares, added the KRX."We will continue joint efforts with related agencies to attract investment from various countries," with similar events planned in the US, Britain, Germany, Australia, Japan and Southeast Asian nations, it said.The KRX is a sole operator of the securities and derivatives markets in South Korea, of which total market capitalization reached $1.3 trillion at the end of 2016. (Yonhap)