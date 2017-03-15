Banks' foreign currency deposits up 5% in February

Foreign currency deposits held by banks operating in South Korea rose 5 percent in February from a month earlier as exporters deposited their dollar-denominated earnings, central bank data showed Wednesday.



Outstanding foreign currency deposits held by local banks, domestic and foreign, reached $67.94 billion in February, up from $64.65 billion a month earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.





(Yonhap)

Broken down, foreign currency deposits held by domestic lenders rose 5.7 percent to $56.45 billion from $53.36 billion during the same period. The deposits by foreign banks gained 1.7 percent to $11.49 billion from $11.29 billion, it said.Foreign deposits include those held by foreigners who have stayed in South Korea for more than six months, as well as foreign companies operating here.The central bank attributed the month-on-month gains mainly to an increase in US dollar deposits by exporters.By currency, dollar deposits rose to $57.98 billion in February from $55.23 billion a month earlier. Euro deposits rose to $3 billion from $2.7 billion. Yen deposits climbed to $4.2 billion from $3.9 billion, the data said.By holder, companies held $56.62 billion in foreign currency deposits, up from $53.9 billion a month earlier. Deposits held by individuals rose to $11.32 billion from $10.75 billion, it said. (Yonhap)