Prosecutors summon Park on Tuesday

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said that it will summon former President Park Geun-hye next week for questioning as a suspect over her involvement in a bribery case that led to her expulsion from office.
An official from its special investigation unit said Wednesday that they have sent a summons to Park's legal team to appear for questioning next Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
|(Yonhap)
The summoning is part of their probe into the impeached president and her close friend Choi Soon-sil.
Before the announcement, Park’s legal team said through a text message to reporters that it will “actively answer the summons and cooperate with the investigation.”
On Friday, the Constitutional Court unanimously voted to oust Park over a corruption and influence-peddling scandal involving Choi. Park left the presidential Blue House on Sunday following the court’s ruling.
If summoned, Park will face questioning similar to her jailed confidante Choi, who is at the center of the scandal.
She would also become the fourth-elected president of South Korea to be summoned by state prosecutors after stepping down from office. The others were former Presidents Roh Tae-woo, Chun Doo-hwan and the late Roh Moo-hyun.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)