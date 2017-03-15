Samsung launches new high-tech TVs with quantum dot technology

Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday launched a new line-up of its high-tech televisions using quantum dot technology, as it seeks to strengthen its market share in the global premium TV market.



Quantum dot TVs offer better picture quality and cheaper manufacturing costs than organic light-emitting diode TVs.



Samsung unveiled the 55-inch and 65-inch ultra-high-definition quantum dot TVs at the annual Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year.



At a global launch event for the premium TVs in Paris earlier in the day, Samsung said the new products demonstrated "Samsung's leadership in defining the future of home entertainment with advanced cutting-edge technology."



"At Samsung, we strive to provide our customers with the most advanced technology to deliver unrivaled viewing experiences and cutting-edge designs that complement their everyday lives," said Kim Hyun-suk, head of Samsung's visual display business, in the statement.



"With state-of-the-art style, smart features, and picture quality, our 2017 lineup is truly ushering in a new era for television," Kim said.



The new "QLED" TVs "takes quantum dot technology to the next level with advancements in light efficiency, stability and a wider color spectrum," the company said.



The new TVs also addressed major aspects of picture quality, including viewing angle, color volume, brightness and bold contrast, Samsung said. (Yonhap)