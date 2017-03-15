Lawyer says Park will fully cooperate with investigation

Former President Park Geun-hye's legal representative said Wednesday she will fully cooperate with the investigation, as prosecutors summoned her over multiple corruption allegations that led to her ouster last week.



A prosecution team looking into the influence-peddling scandal centered on Park and her close friend sent a summons to the ex-leader for questioning on Tuesday, as the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss her on Friday stripped her of immunity from criminal prosecution.





Ousted President Park Geun-hye gets out of a car appearing misty eyed in front of her private residence in southern Seoul after returning from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on March 12, 2017, two days after she was removed from office at her impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court. (Yonhap)

"We have received the summons," Park's legal representative Son Bum-kyu told reporters in a text message. "We will fully cooperate with the investigation."He earlier said she will answer the summons, "unless there are special circumstances."Park has so far effectively rejected to undergo a direct investigation, while a number of her former aides have been questioned over their alleged involvement in the scandal.If she answers to the summons, Park will be the country's fourth former president to undergo questioning over criminal allegations, following Roh Tae-woo, Chun Doo-hwan and the late Roh Moo-hyun.Roh committed suicide in 2009 amid an investigation into allegations that his family members accepted illicit funds. (Yonhap)