(Namoo Actors)

South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi will hold another concert in Seoul next month to wrap up his four-month-long Asian tour, his management agency said Wednesday.The concert will take place at Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul on April 15, Namoo Actors said.Since December last year, Lee has been on an Asian tour of seven cities in five countries, including South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. He recently appeared on the hit TV series "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.""The Asia concert tour that began in Seoul last year will be wrapped up with another concert in the city," the agency said, adding that the size of the upcoming concert will be larger than the previous one.Tickets will be available on Interpark's website starting March 23. (Yonhap)