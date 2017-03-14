Samsung to push structural split despite political scandal

Samsung Electronics’ chief financial officer said the company plans to announce the company’s plan to split itself as scheduled.“Regardless of the group issue (political scandal and the company heir’s arrest), we plan to review and announce the split plan as scheduled because that is what we promised to our shareholders,” Lee Sang-hoon, Samsung Electronics CFO, told reporters following a business conference held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce ＆ Industry on Tuesday.As to how to convene the company’s shareholders, he said, “It is realistically hard to hold a shareholders meeting by gathering all the shareholders around the world. So, we are considering something like a conference call.”In November, the Korean tech giant, feeling pressure from shareholders, said in a conference call it would consider splitting in two, leaving a holding company and an operating company, and would spend six months on the review.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)