Samsung SDI unveils new lineup of ESS batteries

Samsung SDI’s ESS products are showcased at the Energy Storage Europe 2017 event. (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI said it showcased a new lineup of its ESS solutions at the Energy Storage Europe 2017 event held from Tuesday in Dusseldorf, Germany.During the exhibition, the Korean battery maker unveiled its new ESS products, high capacity E2 and high-power P3 models.The E2 model is a high-capacity ESS battery that substantially increases the number of cells integrated in a container. The company said it dramatically raised the intensity of space in the ESS container by upgrading its module design and rack arrangement technology.It is developed for the utility ESS market that requires large capacity mainly in connection with renewable energies such as solar photovoltaic power and wind power.Samsung SDI also unveiled the P3, a further upgraded high-power model, which can be used for power stabilization that requires high-power ESS.An ESS for power stabilization plays the role of stabilizing the quality of power at a substation by maintaining the power of a generator at a certain value.“The common feature of the E2 and P3 is that their energy density is improved by increasing capacity while retaining the size of previous ESS containers,” a Samsung SDI official said.ESS with increased energy density can cut down construction and facility management costs by reducing the scale of ESS facilities, the company said.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)