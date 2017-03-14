Merck generates record sales in 2016

“2016 was a successful year for Merck. In health care, two of our compounds are in registration. In our life science business sector, we made rapid progress with the integration of Sigma-Aldrich. We have moved ahead faster and even better than expected with the realization of synergies,” said Merck CEO through the company’s statement.
The company said its net sales increased by 17 percent to reach $16 billion in 2016 and all regions contributed to organic sales growth of 3.2 percent.
The purchase of Sigma-Aldrich was also responsible for an acquisition-related sales increase of 16.4 percent, Merck said.
By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
신지혜기자@heraldcorp.com