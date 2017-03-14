Prosecutors investigate presidential office's support of conservative civic groups

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into allegations that the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae ordered local conglomerates to financially support pro-government civic groups, an official said Tuesday.





Members of a pro-government civic group suspected of having held demonstrations following the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae's order hold pickets during a protest against impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court. The court ruled to permanently remove Park from office on March 10. (Yonhap)

The official from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said the case has been allocated to a team that is looking into suspicions certain activist groups held demonstrations under the guidelines from the presidential office.An independent counsel team that looked into a massive corruption scandal involving ousted President Park Geun-hye said the presidential office extorted some 6.8 billion won ($5.91 million) from business groups via the Federation of Korean Industries, the conglomerate lobby, to fund conservative civic organizations from 2014 to October last year.The team handed over relevant materials to the prosecution as it wrapped up the probe last month, considering that the issue was not part of its investigation area. (Yonhap)