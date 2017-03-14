[URGENT] Prosecution to summon Park on corruption charges

Prosecutors said Tuesday they plan to summon former President Park Geun-hye this week for questioning over a corruption scandal.



Park is suspected of having colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to extort money from Samsung Group and other conglomerates.







A flag of Prosecution Service (Yonhap)

"We will decide tomorrow when to summon former President Park and inform her," an official of a special prosecutors team handling the investigation told reporters. "We will let you know once we are prepared."The decision comes after Park was dismissed by a court last week over the scandal and thus stripped of her presidential immunity from criminal prosecution.The team will inform the former president as soon as it is ready, the official said, adding it has not been in talks with her side to decide on a mutually convenient date.In case Park fails to appear, the official said, it's difficult to say at this stage what steps the prosecutors will take next.He also said the investigation will proceed without consideration of the early presidential election triggered by Park's ouster. The election is expected to take place May 9. (Yonhap)