Korean security chief to visit US for talks on N. Korea

South Korea's presidential national security adviser will visit the United States this week for talks with his counterpart on North Korea, the presidential office here said Tuesday.





Kim Kwan-jin, chief of the National Security Office (Yonhap)

Kim Kwan-jin, chief of the National Security Office, will head to Washington Wednesday to meet with H.R. McMaster, Washington's national security adviser, the office said.During the two-day visit, the two officials will discuss ways to jointly respond to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.They agreed to enhance cooperation to toughen sanctions and pressure on North Korea.Last week, the two sides held talks by phone after North Korea fired four projectiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers. Three splashed into waters near Japan. (Yonhap)