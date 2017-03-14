35 by Imperial crowned ‘best of best’ whisky

“Thirty-five by Imperial was awarded due to the efforts that have grasped the sensory characteristics, such as smoothness and harmony, which domestic consumers have recently preferred,” said Pernod Ricard Korea’s Director of Imperial Marketing Kim Kyung-yeon.
The brand is a special low-strength whisky with an alcohol by volume of 35 percent, blended with Scotch whisky concentrate.
Released last December, it is among the light whisky products that have been released in recent years on increased demand for weaker premium spirits, particularly among younger drinkers.
Pernod Ricard said that the brand represents the “youthful sensibility” of consumers in their 30s, with a transparent bottle design and simple brand name.
