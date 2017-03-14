16 under police probe for violent rallies after Park's ouster

Police said Tuesday they are investigating 16 people for their violent acts during rallies after the Constitutional Court's ouster of former leader Park Geun-hye.



The National Police Agency said they are looking into 21 cases that took place during rallies Friday and Saturday, after the court's ruling was delivered.





Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye march in Seoul on March 11, 2017, during a rally in protest of the Constitutional Court's decision to remove her from office the previous day. (Yonhap)

One of the suspects is a 65-year-old Park supporter, identified only by his last name Jeong, who allegedly took control of a police bus and rammed it into other buses Friday.A 72-year-old participant, surnamed Kim, was injured by a heavy speaker that fell from one of the buses and died later that day.Jeong has been formally arrested by police.During the pro-Park protest, some participants used makeshift weapons, such as wooden sticks, against police, who barred them from approaching the court. Three people died, including Kim, after they were injured or collapsed during the protests.Police said they are investigating 87 people in 67 violent cases that took place in support of or against Park since late October when the scandal first broke.The number includes those pro-Park protesters who attacked reporters and police officers on duty, as well as those who held torches during their march late last month, seeking Park's removal from office. (Yonhap)