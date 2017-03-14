Doosan Heavy bags W300b deal to upgrade Indonesian power plant

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Thursday that it has bagged a 300 billion-won ($262 million) deal to upgrade an existing power plant in Indonesia.



Under the deal with the state-run Indonesian PLN, Doosan Heavy and a state-run Indonesian construction firm will upgrade the gas-powered Muara Tawar power plant's capacity to 1,800 megawatts from the current 1,150 MW over the next 30 months.



A map of Indonesia (Yonhap)

The power plant is some 40 kilometers east of Jakarta, according to Doosan Heavy.Doosan Heavy will provide three steam turbines and eight boilers for the project, the company said.In December last year, Doosan Heavy also clinched a similar deal valued at 180 billion won from Indonesia.Doosan Heavy clinched some 9.05 trillion won worth of orders last year, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier. This year it is aiming for 10.6 trillion won worth of new orders. (Yonhap)