Ex-Wonder Girls member Sunmi joins new management agency

South Korean pop singer Sunmi has signed up with a new management agency after leaving JYP Entertainment following the disbandment of Wonder Girls early this year, her new company announced on Tuesday.



Make Us Entertainment said that it signed an exclusive contract with Sunmi last month. The company, which also represents artists Park Won and Urban Zakapa, said it "won't shy away from fully supporting Sunmi's music endeavors."



Sunmi promised fans that she will deliver an unseen, fresh image through her new agency, while thanking JYP for its blessing and fans for supporting her.





Wonder Girls, an iconic South Korean girl group, disbanded in January after releasing "Draw Me," its farewell song cherishing the group's 10-year run. Members Yubin and Hyerim have renewed contracts with JYP and will pursue solo careers. Yeeun and Sunmi have left JYP.When the group attained stardom in 2009, it flew to the US to make inroads into the world's top pop market but failed to make further gains.