Imported commercial vehicle sales reach 323 in Feb.

A total of 323 imported trucks and other commercial vehicles were sold here last month, marking a sharp drop from a month earlier, data showed Tuesday.



The February tally marked a 25.4-percent plunge from 433 units sold in January, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.



(Yonhap)

No comparable data was available from the previous year as KAIDA began compiling such data at the beginning of this year.By brand, Volvo Trucks topped the list with 133 vehicles sold here in February, followed by Swedish manufacturer of commercial vehicles Scania with 72 vehicles.Out of five importers of commercial vehicles here, only Mercedes-Benz saw its monthly sales grow from a month before with 48 units sold in February, up from 42 in the previous month.Man Truck & Bus, Germany-based manufacturer of commercial vehicles, sold 60 vehicles here last month, down 46.4 percent from the month before.By type, 152 tractors were sold, making up nearly half of all imported commercial vehicles sold here last month.The rest were 37 cargo trucks and 134 special purpose commercial vehicles, known as bodybuilders, that include specially equipped vans and cargo trucks, KAIDA said. (Yonhap)