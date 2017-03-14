NK seeks to fan division in S. Korea ahead of presidential election: Seoul

North Korea is seeking to drive a wedge between South Koreans ahead of a presidential election following last week's dismissal of Park Geun-hye from presidency, a Seoul government official said Tuesday.



The North's Rodong Sinmun, the main newspaper, strongly condemned Park's four-year rule, saying her miserable end was anticipated as the Constitutional Court decided Friday to uphold the impeachment of Park.



Seoul's unification ministry said that North Korea appears to be shifting its media focus to the upcoming presidential election in South Korea that must be held within 60 days after the court ruling.



"North Korea is sending messages which appear to be aimed at intervening in state affairs or instigating an internal conflict among South Koreans ahead of the presidential election," a ministry official said.



North Korea's rhetoric against South Korea's politics is nothing new, as it has unleashed condemnation critical of the South Korean conservative government or made political comments in South Korea's political transition.



Before the court's decision, Pyongyang lashed out at Park, calling her family a "dirty group of traitors." The government called on North Korea to stop interfering in the country's domestic politics. (Yonhap)