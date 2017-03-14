Korea, US, Japan begin missile warning exercise

South Korea, Japan and the United States began a missile warning drill meant to enhance trilateral cooperation in detecting and tracing North Korean missiles, the South Korean Navy said Tuesday.



During the simulation exercise in the sea between South Korea and Japan, three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- Sejongdaewang from South Korea, Curtis Wilbur from the US and Kirishima from Japan -- will detect and trace a mock hostile target fired as if by the North, according to the Navy.



The three countries will share information during the exercise which is set to end on Wednesday, it said.



They held the drill three times in June and November last year and January this year.



The latest drill comes after the North continued to carry out missile provocations in defiance of global condemnation.



The North fired a new type of intermediate range ballistic missile in mid-February, followed by test-firing four ballistic missiles last week, three of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.



Speculations are also growing that Pyongyang might be carrying out additional provocations such as launching an intercontinental ballistic missile in time for special occasions including the 105th birthday of its late founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.



Meanwhile, the ongoing drill marks the second of its kind after South Korea and Japan signed an information sharing accord, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement in November.



The Navy, however, said that the two will not directly share information but do it indirectly through the US satellites. (Yonhap)