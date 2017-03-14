Korea again tops global list of Internet connection speed

South Korea has again topped a ranking of countries in terms of Internet connection speed, according to a quarterly survey released Tuesday.



South Korea's average Internet connection speed stood at 26.1 Mbps during the fourth quarter of last year, marking the only country with a speed of over 25 Mbps, according to the survey by online content delivery network firm Akamai Korea.



(Akamai Korea)

South Korea topped Akamai Korea's ranking for the 12th consecutive quarter.Norway came in second with an average Internet connection speed of 23.6 Mbps, followed by Sweden with 22.8 Mbps, Hong Kong with 21.9 Mbps and Switzerland with 21.2 Mbps.The world's average Internet connection speed was 7 Mbps for the fourth quarter, up 26 percent from a quarter earlier, the survey showed. (Yonhap)