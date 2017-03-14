By-elections to be held in 30 districts in April

Parliamentary and local by-elections will be held in 30 constituencies across the country on April 12, South Korea's state election committee said Tuesday.



The elections will pick one National Assembly member, three heads of lower-level local administrative bodies, seven metropolitan and provincial councilors, and 19 lower-level local councilors to fill vacancies that have occurred since March 15, 2016, due to invalidation, resignation and death, according to the National Election Commission.



After candidate registration on March 23-24, official campaign starts March 30.



The elections will be held one month before the presidential election slated for early May. As the Constitutional Court removed Park Geun-hye from the presidential office last week, South Korea needs to hold the election within two months. (Yonhap)