[Reporter’s Column] Park’s reticence

Rep. Park Geun-hye sits at the initiation ceremony of the then-Saenuri Party’s election committee on March 21 2012. On the right is Rep. Suh Chung-won, the symbolic chief of the pro-Park faction, and former Education Minister Hwang Woo-yea. In the second row are Rep. Hwang Young-cheol, who has now moved to the Bareun Party, and Cho Yoon-sun, a former culture minister now under trial over the so-called blacklist scandal connected to the Choi Soon-sil corruption case. (Bae Hyun-jung/The Korea Herald)