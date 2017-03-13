Presidential office to open a temporary website

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae will establish a temporary website this week after its previous site dedicated to ousted President Park Geun-hye was shut down, a senior official said Monday.



The move came after Cheong Wa Dae took flak for continuing to run the outdated website that referred to Park as the sitting president and displayed her photos and video clips despite the Constitutional Court's decision last week to dismiss her over a massive corruption scandal.



The website of Cheong Wa Dae, seen on March 12, 2017, features a Cabinet meeting presided over by Park Geun-hye before her dismissal. (Yonhap)

"The temporary website will be up and running some two to three days later, possibly on March 15," the official told reporters, declining to be named.The new website will provide basic information about the presidential office's key facilities and government policies, while all materials on the previous website such as Park's past speeches will be listed as presidential records and handed over to the National Archives of Korea.Cheong Wa Dae has also deactivated its social media accounts that were used to promote Park's presidential activities.Meanwhile, the Presidential Archives under the NAK said it has begun the process of transferring Park's records to its storage center. It will soon form a panel of 36 officials to carry out the process in consultation with related agencies such as the presidential secretariat.By law, access to presidential records can be limited for up to 15 years. Should the records concern individuals' privacy, they can remain sealed for up to 30 years. (Yonhap)